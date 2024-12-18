Analysis of over 60,000 Angus-cross steers form the dairy herd has shown that the commercial beef value (CBV) does work.

Cattle whose commercial beef value (CBV) ranked in the top 20% made €82/head more on their factory price compared to the bottom 20%, data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) shows.

This follows the analysis of factory data on the 62,000 Angus-cross bullocks from Friesian dams that were sold so far in 2024. Presenting the findings at the ICBF dairy breeding and genetic conference in Corrin Mart on Wednesday last, geneticist, Ross Evans said that the factory data was proof that the CBV does work.

Average calf prices

The dataset provided for this large group of animals included the purchase price of them as calves as well as the final factory price. The average calf price for the top 20% or five-star cattle was €215 compared to €170 for the one-star or bottom 20%.

With an average CBV of €119, the five-star cattle had a CBV €83 greater than the one-star cattle. The five-star animals were genetically predicted to have an average carcase weight 15kg heavier than the lower cohort, be finished two days earlier, and have a confirmation score 0.59 times higher.

Analysis of the actual kill out data showed that the five-star animals left €82/head more than the lower ranked cattle. They also had a carcase that was 12kg heavier, a confirmation score 0.46 times higher but crucially were finished 26 days earlier than the one-star animals.

“Teagasc have put a cost of €1.66 for every day longer that it takes to finish so that’s an additional €43 on top of the €82 so the CBV does work.”

He added that farmers buying calves next spring will be able to benefit from the ICBF mart tracker. This will provide information on the CBV or Euro-stars of calves ahead of their sale along with other data such as date of birth, sex and breed.