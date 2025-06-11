ABP Food Group marked a decade of research on its demonstration farm in Co Carlow with a special event highlighting progress made to date on reducing climate emissions and improving on farm efficiency.

Research by the ABP Food Group has found that producing younger, heavier animals leads to earlier finishing times, potentially reducing carbon emissions by 32%.

The study was conducted over the last 10 years at the ABP demonstration farm in Carlow, where 5,500 cattle have gone through its system.

The Sheppard family-owned 280-acre dairy-to-beef farm has a carbon footprint that is 32% lower than the average beef farm in Ireland, according to Bord Bia data, with steers finished 180 days earlier.

ABP agri sustainability manager Stephen Connolly said the focus of the project is economic and environmental sustainability, with animal breeding and grassland management being key.

“The ABP demonstration farm is a long-term investment in the future of sustainable beef production in Ireland,” he said.

“The key focus of our projects is economic and environmental sustainability and in this, our key areas are animal breeding and grassland management.”

Sustainability

The establishment of the ABP demonstration farm followed findings from work with the science based targets initiative (SBTi), which found over 90% of emissions across its supply chain occur at farm level.

The emissions reductions occurred while the farm produced high genetic merit beef sires, which, when compared with lower merit sires, produce cattle that are on average 38kg heavier and worth €301 more at the same age.

Calves are grazed in batches in two- to three-day blocks and are being fed concentrates at the rate of 1kg per head per day.

In addition, ABP aims to work with the Irish Cattle Breeding federation, Teagasc and Meat Technology Ireland to develop genetic strategies for earlier finishing and lower daily methane emissions.

It also hopes to be the first beef farm in Ireland to adopt the Glasport Bio GasAbate slurry inoculation system, which Teagasc has shown reduces methane emissions by 80% and ammonia by 50%.

“Although this farm is focused on dairy beef, many of the practices developed here can be transferred to suckler beef systems, which remain an integral part of Ireland’s beef sector,” added Connolly.

