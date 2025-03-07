Hungary’s national chief veterinarian has ordered immediate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Hungary has identified its first case of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in 50 years on a cattle farm.

A farm with 1,400 cattle in Kisbajcs, near the Slovakian border, showed classic symptoms of foot-and-mouth disease at the beginning of March, the National Food Chain Safety Authority (Nébih) confirmed on Friday. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease.

Hungary’s national chief veterinarian has ordered immediate measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including the closure of the farm. An epidemiological investigation has also commenced.

“In order to prevent the further spread of the disease, extremely strict official measures will be implemented, including a ban on the transport of susceptible live animal species,” the authority said.

Highly contagious

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease that mainly affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, buffalo, wild ruminants.

The main symptoms of the disease include fever, loss of appetite, salivation and the appearance of blisters in the mouth and on the ends of the feet.

Infected animals cannot be treated, so if the disease is confirmed in even one animal on a farm, all cloven-hoofed animals must be culled, it added.

The authority said that the most important thing is that “all owners of susceptible species should pay special attention to complying with disease control regulations and the strict official measures imposed, and report any illness in their animals to their veterinarian immediately”.

Germany

In January, German authorities confirmed an outbreak of the disease on a farm in Brandenburg.

The outbreak involved a herd of 14 buffalo, three of which tested positive for the virus. The rest of the herd was culled and destroyed.

No further cases of the foot-and-mouth were identified after rapid testing of neighbouring farms.

