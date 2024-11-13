“The ICBF’s claim that the data must ‘pass through a series of quality-controlled checks before it is eligible for inclusion’ and that they are working on ‘validating weights’ rings hollow," Cosgrave said.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has criticised the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) for excluding data collected by farmers under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) from their evaluations.

The ICSA said that only weight data recorded by ICBF technicians, which accounts for around 10% of total weights collected under SCEP, is used in the calculation of genetic evaluations, leaving 90% of the data unused.

Association suckler chair Jimmy Cosgrave said farmers diligently weigh cattle as part of SCEP, expecting the data to contribute to the ICBF's genetic evaluations

“To discover that this data is being disregarded is an affront to the time, effort and expense farmers have invested in recording these weights,” he said.

“SCEP is a fully audited, CAP-funded scheme. If the weights meet all Department of Agriculture and EU audit standards for payments, it is baffling that [the] ICBF considers them insufficient for genetic evaluations.”

Effects

Cosgrave added that leaving such weight data in genetic evaluations could have lasting effects on the future of the suckler sector.

“The sector relies on solid, complete data to make informed operational and breeding decisions. Ignoring this data not only harms our suckler farmers, but also undermines the goal of improving the suckler herd.

“Farmers are rightly angered that the data they collect is being ignored. We are now calling on [the] ICBF to ensure all weights submitted by farmers through SCEP are included in future genetic evaluations for the benefit of the entire suckler sector.”