Live exports of calves are performing strongly, despite lower birth registrations and higher domestic prices. / Donal O'Leary

The latest live export data published by Bord Bia for the week ending 15 March 2025 shows live exports running 29%, or over 20,000 head, higher than the corresponding period in 2024. As detailed in Table 1, all export categories are contributing to higher export volumes.

Weanling exports have recorded the greatest numerical and percentage increase, almost doubling volumes exported live.

Calf exports are also performing strongly, with the numbers of calves exported running at over 54,000 head and recording an increase of 13.2%, or 6,294 head.

This is despite dairy birth registrations in that period reducing by close to 40,000 head on 2024 levels and calf prices running significantly.

Reports indicate that demand for calves in key export destinations is being boosted by tight supplies and higher calf prices right across Europe.

Calf exports to the Netherlands are running 14.1% lower, but this reduction has been more than compensated for by higher exports to Spain, Italy, Poland and Portugal.

Finished cattle

Live exports of finished cattle are running 4,367 head or 41.8% higher. This is being driven in the main by higher numbers of finished cattle being exported to Northern Ireland.

As detailed in Table 2 above, exports to Northern Ireland are running 4,984 head higher. Agents purchasing on behalf of northern abattoirs and specialist finishers remain very active in mart sales and have been a big driver in increased competition for cows.

Spain remains the primary destination, accounting for 35% of all cattle exported so far in 2025. Exports to Italy are also performing strongly, with the market importing higher numbers of weanlings and calves.

Weanling exports to Morocco are also notable while there are higher exports to eastern European destinations. This is partly to fill the void in cattle supplies resulting in increased exports from these regions to north African destinations and Turkey.