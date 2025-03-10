The high levels of weanlings and finished cattle exports has been a major boost to the mart trade.

The latest live export data published by Bord Bia for the week of 22 February 2025 shows live exports running 35.4% - or 8,327 head - higher than the corresponding period in 2024.

Finished cattle exports of 10,795 head comprise almost 34% of the total figure of 31,860 head for the year to date.

This equates to a 43.1% - or 3,251 head - increase on 2024 volumes.

Weanling exports have recorded a much higher percentage increase, growing from 4,949 in 2024 to 9,425 head in 2025. This equates to a 90.4% increase, with exports almost doubling by 4,476 head.

Exports of calves are steady and at 8,284 head are running 1.1% - or 94 head - above the corresponding figure in 2024.

The final category of store cattle recorded exports of 3,356 to date in 2025. This equates to an increase of 506 head or 17.8%.

Main destinations

Spain remains the primary destination accounting for 11,079 head. This represents an increase of 138.5% - or 6,433 head - on 2025 volumes.

Exports to the Italian market of 3,846 are running 1,439 head higher.

The Northern Ireland market is another highly important market, with exports of 7,943 head running 34.1% - or 7,943 head - higher.

The Dutch market has increased to four-digit exports for 2025, with the 1,245 head exported there recording an increase of 340.

Exports to non-EU markets and excluding the UK are running 24.2% lower at 4,632 head.