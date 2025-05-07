I farm: “A 130ac local estate on a long lease with my husband, Declan.”

Sucklers: “I have up on 50 sucklers and young stock. I have Limousin-cross, Charolais-cross, Belgian Blue-cross, Simmental-cross; they’re all commercial ones. I got my own cow and calf when I was four that my parents, Alex and Sharon, bought for me. It was a Belgian Blue-cross and I have had a strong love for the breed since.

Bulls: “Whatever bull we’ve had has determined the different breeds; we’ve got a Simmental bull to get the milk up, we’ve had Charolais for the good calves. I’ve got a Limousin bull myself because the calves are up straight away, sucking. We like closed herds, the only thing we’d buy is a bull.”

Sheep: “We have four ewes and I’ve managed to obtain 20 pet lambs since Christmas, these ones have to be fed on an automatic feeder. There’s Texel-cross, Suffolks and some Charollais-cross in it.”

This week: “I’ve nearly all my cattle out, and we’re letting the sheep out as well.”

Dancing: “We’re doing a Strictly Goes Country on Friday night, 9 May in the Hotel Kilmore. It’s to raise funds for the Friends of Cavan Oncology. We have some jiving, quick-step, waltzing and line dancing; I’ve a solo I’ve been practising and the cows just think I’m mad. It’s been great fun and a great way to get fit after having a baby boy, Benny, in January.”

Young farmers: “The price of leases is crazy for farmers starting out. Even with the young farmers top-up, you still have to make money to meet your lease and that’s before any problems; if you go down with TB and you can’t sell an animal, you still have to make that price. There isn’t enough of [young farmers] around, the Department should support them a bit more if they want to see farming continue.”