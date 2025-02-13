Farm operators reported on average that calving is around 25% complete on FRS client farms, with progress described as generally positive with no major animal health issues arising to date. \ Odhran Ducie

The damage caused to farm buildings by storm Éowyn and associated ongoing repairs are putting increased pressure on farmers during the busy calving season, a new report has found.

The report, carried out by Farm Relief Services (FRS) Co-op, shows that over 90% of spring-calving herds in Ireland have begun calving.

Farm operators reported on average that calving is around 25% complete on FRS client farms, with progress described as generally positive with no major animal health issues arising to date.

Storm Éowyn caused significant damage to many farm buildings and sheds, which are critical pieces of infrastructure on farms at this time of year

FRS national training coordinator, Helena Silke, said the 2025 calving season has had a better start than last year due to improved weather in recent months.

“This will be a welcome relief to farmers who endured a very difficult spring last year due to the poor weather conditions,” Silke said.

“In saying that, storm Éowyn caused significant damage to many farm buildings and sheds, which are critical pieces of infrastructure on farms at this time of year.”

Repairs

The survey was completed by over 1,000 farm operators.

Farmers in the south of the country said the mood on farms is positive with slurry spreading taking place and cows out grazing in places.

However, those surveyed also reproted an additional workload with building repairs on top of the calving season, while freeze branding has been delayed by some.

If under pressure, farmers should get additional help onto their farm to cope with these few busy weeks

FRS Co-op health and safety manager, Jim Dockery, urged all farmers to take appropriate safety measures when carrying out repairs, particularly when working at heights.

“Storm Éowyn left significant damage in its wake, including to many farm buildings and cattle sheds all across the country, but particularly in the western region,” Dockery said. “If under pressure, farmers should get additional help onto their farm to cope with these few busy weeks and remember to always work safely.”

