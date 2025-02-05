Mark Hyland, Co Leitrim

Mark Hyland of Carrigallen, Co Leitrm.

“We have been told it’s two weeks before we have power due to a shortage of replacement transformers, so we are trying to get all work done before it gets dark.

“We had a cow calving at half three yesterday morning. We managed, but it wasn’t easy to get the job sorted with just lamps. You don’t want to be starting a generator at that hour when the rest of the cattle are settled for the night.

“The loss of the suckler cows over the past few years has left it that prices should get even better with there being low numbers. Suckler farmers need these prices after spending so long in the shadows.”

Cian Connolly, Co Leitrim

Cian Connolly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

“I was in [a mart] today and it seems that suckler farmers are getting rewarded for good cattle – it’s great to see – but it does look like there is no sense to some of the prices.

“The drop in suckler numbers is surely helping, but you would want to be sure enough that prices will hold if you were to go to marts buying cattle to take on further.

“There doesn’t seem to be any value in stars for farmers looking for cattle in marts. If you are looking for breeding animals now that may be different, but at the moment farmers are still looking for quality in the ring.”

Conor Reilly, Co Westmeath

Conor Reilly of Finea, Co Westmeath.

“The only reason suckler cattle are doing so well these days is that there are so few of them out there.

“The Government always seems to be looking for less cattle and the numbers just aren’t what they used to be.

“There are a lot of farmers getting out of suckling and the prices seen in marts are needed for those still in sucklers to hold their own. The drop in cattle has been good for the trade and the higher-quality cattle are getting the prices they need.

“The 350kg to 360kg heifers are making €1,550 and €1,650. It’s what they need to be making.”