Teagasc said the conference will focus on areas such as grass and clover breeding, grassland modelling, weather and grass production trends, as well as the latest research findings. / Clive Wasson

A Climate Adaptation Conference will be hosted by Teagasc to discuss some of the clear climatic challenges facing farmers.

The conference will take place on Tuesday 15 October at the Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre in Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork.

The event organisers said they hope to identify the risks and opportunities for Irish grassland systems and highlight the knowledge gaps that may exist which require an additional research focus.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said the climate challenges facing grassland livestock production are greater than ever.

“In 2024, we experienced a wet and cold spring, combined with intermittent dry periods throughout the summer, both having impacts on grass growth and utilisation, and more recently wet weather in parts of the country.”

Speakers

The conference will have a mix of national and international speakers giving their perspectives of climate adaptation for grass-based systems.

Two keynote speakers for the event will be PGG Wrightsons head grass breeder Dr Alan Stewart from New Zealand and France's INRAe grassland scientist Luc Delaby.

Teagasc said this will focus on areas such as grass and clover breeding, grassland modelling, weather and grass production trends, as well as the latest research findings.

Another contributor to the conference, sustainable grassland lecturer at University College Cork Dr Deidre Hennessy said grassland is a cornerstone of Irish livestock production systems.

“These systems must adapt to climate change to promote economic and environmental sustainability and resilience of our systems into the future and research can support that adaptation.”