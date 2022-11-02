Denmark is quickly becoming a front-runner in terms of the rollout of biomethane produced from anaerobic digestion plants.

Danish biomethane supplied 40% of the country’s gas demand in the first eight months of the year according to figures released by trade association Biogas Denmark. This is expected to grow even further. According to the Danish Energy Agency’s forecast, biomethane will account for 72% of the gas flowing through its national gas grid by 2030.

An assessment completed by Associate Professor Philip Fosbøl from the Technical University of Denmark estimates that the current crisis in the natural gas market will ease within the next two to three years.

Therefore, as natural gas prices reduce, it will remain an important source of energy, alongside biomethane, but be targeted towards producing power in Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants when wind turbines and solar energy cannot provide enough.