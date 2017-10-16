BPS advance payments to start
By Thomas Hubert on 16 October 2017
The Department of Agriculture and DAERA are due to begin paying the 70% BPS advance to farmers this Monday.
The European Commission allowed both the Republic and Northern Ireland in recent weeks to increase the 50% advance under the Basic Payment Scheme to 70% because of recent adverse weather.
European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan said the increase in advance payments was worth €250m to Irish farmers.
All farmers whose applications are in order are due to receive the BPS advance from this Monday and in the following days.
The remaining 30% and other BPS-related payments such as Young Farmer Scheme and National Reserve top-ups will be paid in December.
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said the combined BPS advance and ANC payments also rolling out this month would be worth up to €800m to farmers in the Republic.
