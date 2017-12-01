BPS money paid out to a further 1,000 farmers
We take a look at the payments issued to farmers by the Department of Agriculture in the last week.
One thousand farmers have received an 85% advance payment of their Basic Payment Scheme money in the past week.
Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture show that 119,649 farmers have not been paid their advance, amounting to €781,633,230.
Based on those figures, around 6,500 farmers have yet to receive their advance payment.
Meanwhile, some 90,057 farmers have been paid €174,107,558 under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes.
