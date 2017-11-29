Sign in to your account
Environment and CAP payment limits top of Hogan’s proposals

By on
The Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan will outline his proposals for the next CAP budget today, top of the agenda will be the environment and limiting CAP payment.
The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) affects every farmer in Europe with farmers relying on CAP for almost 50% of their farm income.

The European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan will outline his proposals for the next CAP in Brussels today, with the proposals focussed on limiting CAP payments, the environment and young farmers.

Limiting CAP

A long-standing complaint among many people about CAP, is that farmers with the most land receive the most money, with 20% of farmers in Europe receiving 80% of the payments.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Farmers Journal, Commissioner Hogan told Phelim O’Neill that: “We have looked at options in relation to figures of €60,000 to €100,000 but it is a matter for the Member States and the EU Parliament to decide what the figure should be and if it should be mandatory or voluntary.”

Many farmers will hope that their member states avail of the flexibility permitted by their governments and apply a limit on individual CAP payments.

Environment

The next CAP budget is likely to be the most environmentally minded in the history of the EU.

But in the interest of simplifying farm paperwork and achieving increased environment protection, Commissioner Hogan will propose that the the current three distinct policy instruments – cross compliance, green direct payments and voluntary agri-environmental and climate measures will be replaced, and amalgamated into one integrated payment.

Young farmers

There will also be a drive to attract more young farmers into farming, by ensuring that top-up payment for new entrants into farming remains in place.

The Commissioner’s proposals also outline a need to recognise the generational aspect of farming and incentivise older farmers to hand over farms to young farmers.

In this aspect, it may be likely that something similar to the Early Retirement Scheme, that was in place a number of years ago may be reintroduced.

