Breakthrough on Brexit: no hard border on island of Ireland

By on
The European Commission has said enough progress was made in overnight talks.
The European Commission has said enough progress was made in overnight talks.

Last-ditch talks between the UK government and EU Commission negotiators, with the DUP as a key player on the UK side, have seen a deal agreed on the Irish border.

“With regard to the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom acknowledges the unique situation on the island of Ireland and has made significant commitments to avoid a hard border,” read a statement issued by the European Commission on Friday morning.

The agreement refers to the avoidance of a hard border, including any physical infrastructure or related checks and controls.

Agricultural trade

It also says that the "United Kingdom remains committed to protecting and supporting continued north-south and east-west cooperation across the full range of political, economic, security, societal and agricultural contexts and frameworks of cooperation, including the continued operation of the north-south implementation bodies."

It adds: "In the absence of agreed solutions, the United Kingdom will maintain full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union which, now or in the future, support north-south cooperation, the all-island economy and the protection of the 1998 agreement."

The European Commission has now recommended to the European Council (Article 50) to conclude that sufficient progress has been made in the first phase of the Article 50 negotiations with the United Kingdom.

The Irish border was one of three key areas that had to be agreed upon before the next phase of Brexit talks on trade between the UK and the EU could begin.

The other two issues were citizens’ rights and the Brexit divorce bill.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, said: "This is a difficult negotiation but we have now made a first breakthrough. I am satisfied with the fair deal we have reached with the United Kingdom.

"If the 27 member states agree with our assessment, the European Commission and our chief negotiator Michel Barnier stand ready to begin work on the second phase of the negotiations immediately.

"I will continue to keep the European Parliament very closely involved throughout the process, as the European Parliament will have to ratify the final withdrawal agreement."

Irish angle

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to hold a press conference in government buildings on Friday morning to outline the progress made overnight.

Read more

Opportunities will arise from Brexit – Lakeland CEO

NI agri-food against border in Irish Sea

