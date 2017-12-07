Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Brexit border deal moves closer
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Brexit border deal moves closer

By on
New text has been drafted by the UK government in move to secure agreement.
New text has been drafted by the UK government in move to secure agreement.

Speculation is mounting that an agreement on the Irish border is close to being reached this evening.

It is understood that a new text has been drafted by the UK government as an alternative to the deal which was almost completed on Monday of this week.

Key to the new deal will be the reaction of the DUP, whose leader Arlene Foster, was emphatically opposed the “regulatory alignment” suggested between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the Monday proposal.

The deal would have effectively ruled out a hard border between north and south.

However the DUP would not accept Northern Ireland leaving the EU on different terms from the rest of the UK.

A spokesman for the European Commission said Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission has spoken with both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Talks are continuing throughout the night.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, is to make a statement at 6.50am Irish time on Friday morning.

Catch up with all that happened on Brexit negotiations this week and why an east/west deal is more important for agriculture than a north/south deal here.

Read more

NI farmers bound by CAP beyond Brexit

Opportunities will arise from Brexit – Lakeland CEO

More in News
Cattle stolen in west Cork
News
Cattle stolen in west Cork
By Tommy Moyles on 07 December 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snow, ploughing and a Brexit deal
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snow, ploughing and a Brexit deal
By Amy Forde on 07 December 2017
Up to 8cm of snow forecast over next two days
News
Up to 8cm of snow forecast over next two days
By Amy Forde on 07 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Farmers bound by CAP beyond Brexit
News
Farmers bound by CAP beyond Brexit
By David Wright on 06 December 2017
Member
No deal is better than a bad deal for Ireland
News
No deal is better than a bad deal for Ireland
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 December 2017
Member
Missed Brexit deal no big deal
Dealer
Missed Brexit deal no big deal
By Justin McCarthy on 06 December 2017
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad
Easy wire puller
* Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...
View ad

Place ad