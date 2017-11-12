Sign in to your account
code
Calls for 2% stamp duty cap

By on
Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is putting forward a vote to cap stamp duty at 2% on the sale or transfer of farmland worth under €300,000.
Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is putting forward a vote to cap stamp duty at 2% on the sale or transfer of farmland worth under €300,000.

