'Consolidation' stamp duty exemption under discussion
By Thomas Hubert on 27 October 2017
Talks between Fianna Fáil and the Government could add one more exception to the trebling of stamp duty on land sales decided in Budget 2018.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 27 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 27 October 2017
Related Stories
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 25 October 2017
By Farmers Journal on 25 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...