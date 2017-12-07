Cattle stolen in west Cork
Thirteen Friesian weanlings bullocks were reported stolen from a farm near Skibbereen overnight.
Farmer Martin Harte went to check on weanlings in a rented shed this Thursday morning to find a number missing.
"Whoever took them knew their stock well. Out of a group of 30 Friesians, they took the best. There were a dozen Charolais weanlings too and they were left behind," he said.
The weanlings weighing between 250kg and 300kg were taken since Wednesday night.
While there are a large number of Friesian weanlings in the west Cork area, Martin said: "They had their backs and tails clipped recently when I treated them for lice so that may help people notice them."
Gardai are investigating the theft.
