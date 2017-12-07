Sign in to your account
Cattle stolen in west Cork

By on
A farmer in the Skibbereen area found out today that some of his cattle had been stolen overnight.
A farmer in the Skibbereen area found out today that some of his cattle had been stolen overnight.

Thirteen Friesian weanlings bullocks were reported stolen from a farm near Skibbereen overnight.

Farmer Martin Harte went to check on weanlings in a rented shed this Thursday morning to find a number missing.

"Whoever took them knew their stock well. Out of a group of 30 Friesians, they took the best. There were a dozen Charolais weanlings too and they were left behind," he said.

The weanlings weighing between 250kg and 300kg were taken since Wednesday night.

While there are a large number of Friesian weanlings in the west Cork area, Martin said: "They had their backs and tails clipped recently when I treated them for lice so that may help people notice them."

Gardai are investigating the theft.

