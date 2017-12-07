Cattle stolen in west Cork

The cattle were recently clipped, which could help identify them.

A farmer in the Skibbereen area found out today that some of his cattle had been stolen overnight.

Thirteen Friesian weanlings bullocks were reported stolen from a farm near Skibbereen overnight.

Farmer Martin Harte went to check on weanlings in a rented shed this Thursday morning to find a number missing.

"Whoever took them knew their stock well. Out of a group of 30 Friesians, they took the best. There were a dozen Charolais weanlings too and they were left behind," he said.

The weanlings weighing between 250kg and 300kg were taken since Wednesday night.

While there are a large number of Friesian weanlings in the west Cork area, Martin said: "They had their backs and tails clipped recently when I treated them for lice so that may help people notice them."

Gardai are investigating the theft.

Read more

Sheep stolen in Derry

Three men given suspended sentences for cattle rustling

Full coverage: rural crime