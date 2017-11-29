'Chaotic' Brexit hangs over Ireland
By Amy Forde on 30 November 2017
Ireland has the impending threat of Brexit looming overhead and politicians must play with people, said John Comer.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Contributor on 23 November 2017
By David Wright on 28 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...