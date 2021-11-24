Kerrygold Club Question Time was held in Dublin on Saturday 13 November 2021. Mountmellick Macra were the winners, with Callan taking second place and Athboy coming in third.
The National Dairy Council bowling finals were also held in Dublin on Sunday 14 November 2021.
Fermoy Macra won this year’s competition, with Callan in second place.
Macra president John Keane pictured at the 2021 Kerrygold Question Time Competition with Callan Macra members David Melody, Ciara McDonald, Ciaran Condon and Sean Foley.
Macra president John Keane pictured at the 2021 Kerrygold Question Time Competition with winners Mountmellick Macra members Peter Ryan, Shane Carter, Trevor Cobb and Andrew Dunne.
Macra president John Keane with National Dairy Council Bowling Finals winners Fermoy Macra members Shane O’Sullivan, Stephen Mills, Mike Dunne, Laura Geary, Caroline Geary and Rachel Keane.
