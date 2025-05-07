Mowing out strong paddocks as opposed to forcing cows to graze them with strip wires is a better means of controlling exceptional growth as well as banking high quality winter feed .\ Claire Nash

Grass growth rates are exceptionally strong at the moment – some of the best we’ve seen in years. A few farmers have recorded growth of over 100kg DM/ha per day. With rain in the forecast this weekend, growth is expected to stay strong, predicted to sit between 65–85 kg DM/ha for the week ahead.

The main focus now should be on maintaining the right pre-grazing covers over the next few rotations – ideally between 1,300 and 1,450 kg DM/ha.

This will allow farmers to take out high-quality surplus paddocks for bales, building up a valuable feed reserve in case of shortages later in the year.

Matching growth to demand is key. When growth is exceeding demand, you can reduce demand by cutting back on meal feeding, reseeding paddocks, bringing more stock back to the milking platform, closing off ground for first-cut silage, or removing surplus grass for bales.

Some farmers have pulled out the stripwire in the last week as covers got too strong, but in this case, the mower is a better tool.

Stripwires will force cows to graze heavier covers, but this usually leads to poorer grass quality and reduced milk yield. Instead, target 36 to 48-hour grazing intervals.

Cows might be pushed to clean out the paddock well before moving on, but it sets up good regrowth.

Another downside of strip grazing high covers is that younger or lighter stock – like heifers – often get bullied and won’t eat as much, which can affect their performance.

In short, when grass gets ahead of you, don’t default to stripwires. Take out bales instead – it’s better for grass quality, milk output, and overall performance.

Swardwatch

Growth rates have taken off in the past week, so it’s important to act fast to stay on top of things.

Taking out surplus paddocks now is key to keeping pre-grazing yields in the right range.

Aim to keep your cover per livestock unit between 170 and 200kg DM/ha to maintain quality.

When growth is this strong, two grass walks a week are a must. And don’t forget to check your silage ground too – you might be pleasantly surprised at what’s there.

Farmers

Sean Kelly – Kilruane, Co Tipperary

Growth peaked at 136kg DM/ha/day last week – the strongest it’s been in a while. We moved fast by upping demand to 86 and pulling out paddocks for bales.

We focused on grazing the recently reseeded ground to ensure the cows were grazing the best quality grass.

One paddock is closed for first cut, but if things dry up too much, we’ve the option to graze it. We’re a week into AI with a 30% submission rate so far.

Sexed semen is being used in the first two weeks for cows that meet the criteria. I walked the silage ground this week, it’s at 3,750kg DM/ha and we’ll cut once it hits 5,000.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 4

Growth Rate (kg/day) 74

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 179

Yield (l/cow) 26

Fat% 4.45

Protein% 3.71

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.19

Concentrates 2

Tim Quinn – Clogher & Ballintubber, Co Mayo

To help manage last week’s surge in growth, we brought the maiden heifers back for breeding. They were on a FTAI programme and were AI’d with sexed semen in two batches – one on Monday and the other on Tuesday. A few paddocks were also taken out for bales to lift demand.

Cows are on 48-hour grazing intervals, working through covers of around 1,600kg DM/ha. We’re following the cows with Pasture Sward, but where there’s a good clover presence, we’ll drop back to half-rate fertiliser for the next couple of rounds.

We managed to get some red clover silage cut last week, and the main first cut looks about two weeks away.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.2

Growth Rate (kg/ha) 108

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 190

Yield (l/cow) 27

Fat% 4.25

Protein% 3.81

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.24

Concentrates 2.5

Kevin Muldoon & Mella Briscoe – Killimor, Co Galway

Growth has eased back a bit this week from 89kg DM/day. Our cover per cow is slightly on the high side, but we’re stocked at four cows/ha and have three paddocks out for reseeding — something we didn’t get much of a chance to do last year.

In other years we’d be feeling the pinch with growth by now, but milk yield is ahead of our five-year average. Cows just came off a pre-grazing cover of 1,440kg DM/ha with excellent clean-outs.

Breeding kicked off last Thursday. One group will be AI’d for the first round only, while later calvers in another herd will run with the stock bulls.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 4

Growth Rate (kg/ha) 66

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 214

Yield (l/cow) 29

Fat% 3.88

Protein% 3.55

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.2

Concentrates 3