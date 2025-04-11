It’s hard to call where grass growth is going to go for the rest of the month.

A bit of heat in the last two weeks has really put a spurt of growth in to ground, and combined with farmers having applied adequate nitrogen, some farmers have recorded grass growth as high as the low 60’s, according to Pasturebase Ireland data.

For each country, the range of growth rates recorded is given, and the difference between the lowest and the highest is huge. Most counties are seeing the highest growth rates being twice that of the lowest.

Several factors are likely affecting this, with average farm cover being one. It goes back to ‘grass grows grass’, and there is still a portion of farms out there with a lower than ideal cover on them which could be stifling growth.

Some farmers have also reported to me that early applications of N didn’t do much for growth while later applications have, meaning a top up on these earlier applied paddocks may be necessary where a second round of fertiliser hasn’t been spread on them yet.

The majority of farms are in a comfortable situation regarding grass supply. It’s hard to call where grass growth is going to go for the rest of the month, but where there are surpluses of grass accumulating, it does feel a little premature to mow them out yet. April can turn cold and growth could dip, so these surpluses may be required still.

Change in weather conditions

After a prolonged dry period, there is a slight change on the way with some rainfall and cooling temperatures. I can’t see this negatively affecting grass growth too much; if anything, it might help drier farms and also wash in some fertiliser.

The rainfall may bring an opportunity to get some slurry out on paddocks as well. It’s getting on the late side for slurry application on silage ground, but a light application may still get by so long as a mid-late May cut wasn’t the target.