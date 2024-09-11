Nitrogen

All chemical nitrogen and phosphorus must be applied by midnight 14 September, which is this coming Saturday, while those in Northern Ireland can spread up to midnight on Sunday.

This week has been another stinker for grass growth, with average growth rates in the soil moisture deficit-affected areas down to the mid-40s.

I know it’s a different story on heavier farms in the west and north where too much rain is falling and excess moisture is the challenge.

For those in the happy middle, it’s important that they measure weekly and aim to build up grass covers to 1,100kg to 1,200kg DM/ha of a peak average farm cover by the end of the month.

For those struggling with low growth rates, trying to follow an autumn budget will be futile as too much supplement will be needed. On nitrogen, if it hasn’t already been applied I would be inclined to go with 25 to 30 units of N per acre, certainly no more than that.

Remember there is no closed period for potash, so if there are low potash fields on the farm, then they can be targeted later on. Autumn is the best time to apply potash.

Hedgecutting

With the hedgecutting season now open, farmers in a derogation are reminded of the rules regarding cutting hedges. Where hedges are being topped, in other words the top of the hedge is cut, one thorn bush must be left every 300m.

For those that have been doing this practice for the last few years, the bushes are now turning into trees, with flowers in spring and fruit now.

Where the hedge has “escaped”, or in other words hasn’t been topped in years, no further action is needed and it can be side trimmed annually if desired. Another option is to cut hedges on a three year cycle, cutting one third of the farm each year.

The neat, box-shaped hedge should be a thing of the past now. Letting these hedges grow up is important for nature and an easy win for farmers. If topping is to be carried out, make sure and do it as high as possible.

This will lead to a better overall hedge that will provide more shelter for livestock.

Grass competition

Entries and nominations to the Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year awards close on 23 September. The competition rewards farmers for excellence in grassland management, but it really promotes good grassland management practices. Entry forms are available at Teagasc offices or on the website.

Dairy Day

We have had a good bit of interest from discussion groups about taking part in the tour being organised the day before Dairy Day.

Dairy Day itself is being held on 21 November in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, but we are putting together a programme of site tours the day before for discussion groups to attend, free of charge.

The plan would be that they go on the tour, then stay the night in Cork city before going to Dairy Day the following day where we have another event for discussion groups. If interested, contact abrennan@farmersjournal.ie