Phase two of the VistaMilk Research Ireland Centre worth €26.2m has been launched.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State with special responsibility for research Noel Grealish announced the second six-year phase on Thursday at an event hosted at Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Vistamilk has looked at integrating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor systems and mathematical modelling into agricultural applications and the second phase will focus on advancing research in areas spanning soil health, pasture management, animal wellbeing and food innovation.

Minister Heydon said that this marks a significant step forward in the centre’s mission to enhance sustainability and innovation.

“Ireland’s agri-food sector and, in particular, our world-renowned dairy industry, plays a vital role not just in rural communities, but also the national economy,” he said.

“It is critical that we continue to invest, though initiatives like VistaMilk, to ensure that we remain global leaders.”

Funding

VistaMilk is co-funded by two the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

With this funding, the centre is set to recruit more than 130 personnel, mostly based at Teagasc Moorepark.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless said that this work is important across the dairy supply chain, positively impacting the environment, animal well-being, the health of consumers and our economy.

“We're developing a more cohesive national research and innovation ecosystem and this project represents the best of this collaboration.

"It brings together our research ecosystem, with academia, stakeholders and Government working together to support the needs of the sector and our young people and the future of farming in Ireland.”

VistaMilk centre director professor Donagh Berry added: “To build a sustainable and competitive dairy industry, we must harness the capability of data and technology across every part of the soil to society chain.”

