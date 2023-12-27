Renting land emerged as the most selected option in the survey that farmers intend on using to cope with lower stocking rates. / Ramona Farrelly

The majority of derogation farmers looking to lease extra land in 2024 expect to pay between €200 and €300/ac for it, Irish Farmers Journal survey results show.

Renting additional land was the most popular action farmers impacted by the derogation cut plan on taking to ensure compliance with nitrates limits next year.

Just over one in 10 of the farmers forecast sourcing additional ground for less than €200/ac, while a further 59% expect new rented land to cost between €201 and €300/ac.

Another one-fifth of derogation farmers anticipate paying between €301 and €350/ac for more land, while an additional 10% expect to pay over €350/ac.

The figures cited exclude any entitlements attached to leased land and remain broadly in line with previous survey results.