German dairy farm seeks herdsperson

A 1,500-cow dairy farm in east Germany, close to Dresden, is seeking a herdsperson to join its team.

The farm consists of a herd of Holsteins and Jerseys and a contract is available on a six- to 12-month basis.

As part of the role, duties will involve herd health and welfare, youngstock health and welfare, fertility management and detecting heats using Fullexpert or Sensehub.

The farm owner said that ability to use AI is desirable, but not essential for the successful applicant.

The herdsperson will also assist with dry cow and transition cow management, calving, data input and herd monitoring.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a talented individual with a passion for dairy to work alongside the existing herd manager and to assist with the day to day,” the herd owner said.

If this German dairy role is for you, see here.