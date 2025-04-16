Tirlán has announced that it will sponsor the Ireland U18 girls' hockey team for the 2025 season through its dairy brand Avonmore.

The red logo will feature on the collar of the team’s playing kit as the squad competes in international tournaments throughout the year.

This sponsorship aims to show Tirlán’s commitment to supporting underage sport in Ireland and empowering the next generation of female athletes.

Head of consumer marketing at Tirlán Linda Sheehan said the partnership is an excellent match for Avonmore.

“This sponsorship is about more than just a logo on a jersey, it’s about empowering young women in sport and backing the talent, passion and dedication that exists in every squad member. We wish the team the very best of luck for the exciting season ahead.”

Hockey

The first major tournament of the season will take place in Hanover, Germany, from 17 to 21 April, with the team set to compete at the European Championships in Glasgow from 13 to 19 July.

High-performance director at Hockey Ireland Lisa Jacob said that having the support of a brand such as Avonmore means so much to the team and to the wider hockey community.

In attendance as Tirlán announces sponsorship of Irish under-18 girls hockey team are, from left, U18 hockey international Mollie Lennon, Hockey Ireland high performance director Lisa Jacob, Tirlán chair John Murphy and U18 hockey international Eva Doyle at Tirlán, Abbey Quarter, Kilkenny. \ Sam Barnes /Sportsfile

“These pathway teams are where future senior internationals are shaped and backing from sponsors like Tirlán is vital in giving them the best chance to succeed at the highest level. We are hugely grateful for their commitment.”

Eva Doyle, a member of Old Alexandra Hockey Club, Dublin, and this year’s squad, added: “It gives us confidence going into the season, knowing that people believe in what we’re doing. We’ve got a great squad this year and we’re really positive about what we can achieve together.”

Read more

‘I’ve never been a person to think that a job is for life’

Trump tariffs: Dairygold and Tirlán urge cautious response

What does the future for jobs in the dairy industry?