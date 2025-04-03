Paddy Deegan, Kilkenny Senior hurler during a promotional event at Tirlán’s Collaboration Centre in Abbey Quarter Kilkenny as Avonmore owner Tirlán launched their Kilkenny GAA sponsorship for the 2025 season. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

I see that Tirlán has renewed its sponsorship deal with Kilkenny GAA.

As the Cats prepare for the opening game of the Leinster hurling championship against Galway on 19 April, they have announced that Tirlán will sponsor the team for a 31st season.

The Avonmore logo has been sewn into the black and amber jerseys since 1994 and the brand’s owner, Tirlán, has been included on the sleeves since 2024.

In the west, I see that Arrabawn Fresh Milk has been announced as the official sponsor of the Galway GAA academy. The fresh milk brand has been owned by Aurivo since the end of 2023, when the western co-op acquired the milk, butter and van sales from Arrabawn. Suffice to say they’ll have a supply of protein milk for after training and matches anyway.