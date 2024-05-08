The €3bn set aside in the climate and nature fund which was established in Budget 2024, should be spent now on water quality improvement, according to Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal about what needs to happen to retain the nitrates derogation, Bergin said the fund, which will be available from 2026, should be spent now.

He also called for more resources for Teagasc to support beef and grain farmers to improve water quality, saying Tirlán and the other co-ops were supporting dairy farmers through ASSAP.

“We also want a comprehensive package of support for investment in slurry storage, because we are going to need it for the biofuel strategy anyway,” he said.