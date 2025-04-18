Milk price has been cut by Carbery for March supplies. \ Odhran Ducie

Carbery has moved to cut its base milk prices by 1c/l, bringing its base prices excluding VAT and bonuses to 47.84c/l.

The base price including Future Proof and somatic cell count bonus is 49.59c/l excluding VAT.

It said the downward move for milk supplied in March is to reflect the market.

A spokesperson for Carbery said: "Our milk price has been strong since the beginning of the year. Our adjustment this month is bringing milk price more in line with actual market performance.”

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 52.12c/l including VAT, 0.5c/l somatic cell count bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

Carbery’s FutureProof bonus available for 2025 was increased by 0.25c/l to a total of 1.25c/l.