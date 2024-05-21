Carbery suppliers will see a lift in April's base milk price. / Donal O'Leary

Carbery has announced a rise to April’s base milk price of 0.5c/l excluding VAT and will also continue its 0.5c/l stability fund top-up for the month.

This will take suppliers’ base price for April to 38.3c/l excluding VAT before the 0.5c/l stability fund top-up is added to milk cheques.

If the same price is paid by Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, suppliers’ average milk prices will come to 40.3c/l excluding VAT for April after the cell count bonus, sustainability bonus and stability fund top-up are factored in.

“While global supply is muted, global demand is uncertain, which continues to create volatility in dairy markets,” a spokesperson for the co-op stated.

“We will continue to monitor global developments closely to ensure we can support shareholders.”

Carbery’s price increase follows announcements by Dairygold, Tirlán, Lakeland Dairies and Kerry that their suppliers will receive the same base price for April as they did in March.