Carbery has held its base price at 48.84c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk supplies.
If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average milk price of 50.38c/l, inclusive of a 0.88c/l SCC bonus and a FutureProof sustainability bonus - all excluding VAT.
A spokesperson for Carbery said: “Dairy markets are stable at the start of 2025 and we will continue to monitor markets closely to maximise returns for our shareholders.”
