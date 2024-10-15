On the positive end of the scale, cheddar had a 4.2% increase in price to €4,308/t.

Cheddar has bumped up in price at the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.

However, this was the exception, as average prices have decreased marginally by 0.3% this Tuesday at €3,529.

This is the first fall in the GDT index since 3 September this year, as the market has increased by 2% in that time.

Four products saw a dip in price, while two went up, as 38,956t of dairy product changed hands with 169 bidders at the auction.

Average prices

On the positive end of the scale, cheddar had a 4.2% increase in price to €4,308/t. This was joined by anhydrous milk fat, which rose by 0.3% to €6,623/t.

The biggest loser was mozzarella, which dropped by 8.2% to €4,177/t in price, while lactose fell by 5.8% to €820.

Elsewhere, skim milk powder decreased by 1.8% to €2,515/t and butter went down 0.3% to €5,951/t.

Whole milk powder held steady at €3,255/t, while there was no available data at this auction on butter milk powder.