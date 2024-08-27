Mullooly said that capital grants are the best way for farmers to “take action now”.

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly is urging national dairy co-ops to offer loans to farmers who want to implement environmentally friendly actions on their farms.

The Independent Ireland politician held talks with Lakeland Dairies about the importance of introducing these low-interest schemes to help develop farms.

He is meeting a number of stakeholders in the sector ahead of a meeting of the agriculture committee in Brussels on 4 September.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mullooly said co-ops must “play their part” in helping farmers progress their businesses.

“We are calling on Lakeland Dairies to come forward with a scheme to support farmers who want to take their own measures - to put more slurry storage in place or other environmental measures that will help in dealing with distribution of nitrates on their farm.”

Low-interest loans

Mullooly added that he plans to hold similar talks with the rest of Ireland’s major dairy co-ops.

Issues faced locally by nitrates derogation and the increasing price of land will also be discussed in these meetings.

He said that capital grants are the best way for farmers to “take action now”.

“To take preventative actions, farmers need support and they need low-interest loans. That’s what’s needed in terms of capital grants,” Mullooly added.