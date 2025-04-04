The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is recalling the 1l tubs of vanilla ice cream with the approval number IE 1065 EC, batch code L24356B and best before date of June 2026.

A batch of Dairy Farm vanilla ice cream has been recalled from Lidl shops.

The alert was issued on Friday due to some customers experiencing “a chemical smell and/or taste” from the product.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores and customers can return this product at the retailer.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to eat the implicated batch.

