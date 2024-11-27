Edward Quigley, Co Tipperary, Arrabawn Tipperary supplier

“We’re in the nitrates derogation at home and that’s going to be on top of the agenda. They need to keep on top of that and put political pressure on the parties at a European level to sustain it.

"The election has been fairly mute at the minute, there’s nothing too exciting about the candidates really. They’ll all make their promises, but what gets delivered at the end of the day might be different.”

Peter Holland, Co Monaghan, Lakeland supplier

“We haven’t had one knock yet. I don’t think they’ll do anything for us. Unfortunately, they’re only puppets for Europe; they do as they’re told. I think we’re losing our power because there’s no lobbying anymore.

"The IFA is only a nominal name, they’re not participating much. They tell you they’re doing ‘X, Y and Z’, but there’s still more regulations than ever.”

Fabian Jacob, Co Kilkenny, Tirlán supplier

“Just to get certainty for all the agricultural schemes and more support for farmers as the cost of production has gone up a lot the last few years. Some of the schemes that have come out have lacked funding like the dairy beef scheme and even ACRES.

“There were big promises but that hasn’t come through on the ground. People were promised all this money and it’s being tied up in bureaucracy and advisors.”

John O’Driscoll, Co Cork, Drinagh supplier

“The big thing is certainty going forward for the next number of years, and the nitrates derogation is the big thing down our area.

"Most of the dairy farmers are in derogation as it’s such an intensive area and we need certainty for the next 10 years if farmers are going to invest in slurry storage, they need to know there’s a future there for the next generation.”