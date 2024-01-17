A fincial supports package for BVD in 2024 is still under discussion. / Donal O' Leary

There is still no green light on a financial support package for the 2024 Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) National Eradication Programme.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that discussions are still ongoing between the Department of Agriculture, farm organisations and the BVD Implementation Group.

The 2023 funding package included a continuation of the Department’s financial supports scheme for the removal of BVD-positive animals.

It is expected that this scheme will continue in 2024.

The funding, which is still under discussion, regards support for farmers in covering the cost of collecting and testing tissue samples. The Department of Agriculture introduced additional supports of €2.5m in 2023 offering payment of €2 per calf up to 25 calves in a herd.

The implementation group has recommended higher supports and these increased support levels are also being called for by farm organisations.