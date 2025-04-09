This January-2021 born Holstein Friesian cow with projected production of 8,863kg in her third lactation, weighing 600kg and with an EBI of €231 sold for €4,500.

The clearance sale of the Battlestown Holstein Friesian dairy herd held in New Ross Mart on Friday last for Mark Murphy, Ramsgrange, Co Wexford, witnessed an insatiable appetite for freshly calved cows and heifers.

The entry of almost 130 cows averaged in excess of €3,050 per head, with prices from €1,700 for older cows to a top of €4,700.

New Ross Mart manager Richard Kirwan said the high quality of animals and positive herd performance figures attracted interest from prospective buyers from right across Ireland.

This was reflected in significant numbers finding new homes in the midlands and southwest.

Richard said that there were a number of prospective buyers from herds which were depopulated by TB and looking to restart with good-quality foundation breeding stock.

The herd has a milk production figure of 6,995kg milk at 4.42% fat and 3.63% protein, while cows boasted an average economic breeding index (EBI) figure of €255, ranking it among the top performing herds in the country.

The general run of prices for first calf heifers ranged from €3,000 to €4,400 per head, with young cows selling from €3,200 to a top of €4,700 and aged cows from €1,700 to €3,850.

Vibrant cull trade

Richard commented that Friesian sales held this spring have benefitted majorly from the vibrant cull cow trade.

“It wasn’t that long ago where a good barometer was the value of two cull cows going a long way to purchasing a replacement heifer. The way prices have been in recent weeks, one cow would make a nice dent in the price of a replacement.”

Numbers of good-quality breeding stock are also lower, with a dip in confidence in 2023 and 2024 reducing the number of surplus heifers being bred on farms. This has tightened supplies and is generating more competition, with farmer spending power boosted by positive calf prices and milk price.

In pictures

With an EBI of €281, this January 2023-born Holstein Friesian with projected milk production of 6,154kg in her first lactation and weighing 470kg sold for €3,000.

This 610kg January 2020-born Holstein Friesian cow, which produced 6,493kg in her third lactation, sold for €3,300.

This 445kg freshly calved Holstein Friesian cow, born January 2023 and with projected milk production of 5,841kg, sold for €3,400.

Born in January 2019, this 590kg fifth lactation cow, with projected milk production of 6,727kg and EBI of €308 sold for €3,300.

Weighing 565kg, this January 2021-born Holstein Friesian cow with an EBI of €220 and projected milk production of 9,886kg sold for €3,700.

This 510kg second-calving Holstein Friesian cow with an EBI of €320 and projected milk production of 6,262kg sold for €4,300.

This second-lactation Holstein Friesian cow born March 2021, weighing 565kg and with projected milk production of 6,788kg sold for €2,850.

With an EBI of €309, this 420kg February 2023-born first-calver with projected milk production of 7,018kg sold for €4,100.

The top-priced cow was this 500kg second-lactation Holstein Friesian cow with an EBI of €192 and projected milk production of 7,322kg which sold for €4,700.

Born in January 2021, this Holstein Friesian cow with an EBI of €298 and projected milk production of 7,356kg sold for €4,300.

Born in 2018, this older 520kg Holstein Friesian cow with an EBI of €235, which produced 7,540kg in her fifth lactation sold for €2,100.

Born in February 2019, this 565kg Holstein Friesian cow with an EBI of €224 and projected milk production of 8,092kg sold for €2,950.