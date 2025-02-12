Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for the third month in a row.

The cross-border co-op will pay a base price of 47.33c/l, excluding VAT, for January supplies, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This base price is inclusive of the 0.5c/l sustainability incentive payment. Qualifying farmers will also receive a 5c/l out-of-season payment.

Markets

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said: “The global dairy markets in 2025 remain relatively stable, with supply and demand largely in balance. As we move further into spring, milk volumes in the main dairy production regions will play a determining role in the shape of the global markets into the peak season.”