Each letter to the general election candidates contains a badge from Lakeland Dairies with the slogan: “I’m backing dairy this election, are you?”

Lakeland Dairies has urged general election candidates to support Ireland’s dairy industry ahead of the upcoming general election.

The co-op, which has 3,200 farm families in 17 counties producing two billion litres of milk annually, has written to candidates in each of its constituencies with a reminder of the importance of the dairy sector in the nation's economy and society.

Each letter contains a badge from Lakeland Dairies with the slogan: “I’m backing dairy this election, are you?”

Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews said the Irish dairy model is among the most environmentally efficient in the world.

“Irish dairy farmers are globally recognised for their leadership in sustainable food production, making our 240 healthy, sustainable and nutritious dairy products that are sought by people from Bailieboro to Beijing and from Clones to Chicago,” he said.

“The success of this industry has been built over several generations and this needs support as we move through some uncertain times.

"Dairy farming is not just about producing milk. It’s about preserving a way of life that underpins our heritage and the sustainability and future prosperity of our farm families.”

Economy

Lakeland Dairies also highlighted that the dairy sector contributes over €17bn annually to Ireland’s economy and sustains more than 54,000 jobs nationwide.

Matthews has encouraged the candidates to wear the badges sent while out canvassing to show their support to dairy farmers.

“There is a strong symbolism behind the badges we have sent,” he added.

“We are making a clear ask of those who will make up the 34th Dáil. We want them to back our farm families and the dairy sector. A sector that underpins thousands of jobs and supports rural communities in every county in Ireland."

Read more

Lakeland increases October milk price

What to expect at Dairy Day 2024