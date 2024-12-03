The Global Dairy Trade auction has increased by 1.2% this week, with lactose increasing by 7.7%.

This is the third consecutive overall increase, following a 4.8% increase on 5 November.

Whole milk powder also increased at this auction by 4.1% to €3,792.

However, all other products saw a decrease in value.

The largest decreases were seen in butter, which was down 5.2% to €6,357, and mozzarella, which was down 4.5% to €3,921.

Cheddar dropped 3.2% to €4,463, butter milk powder fell 2.6% to €3,000 and anhydrous milk fat went down 0.5% in value to €7,217.

This is the second month of decreases in value for cheddar and mozarella.