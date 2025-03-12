The leeway is intended on preventing derogation applicants from facing a two-year exclusion from derogation for errors relating to paperwork alone. \ Oliver Edwards

Some 112 farmers so far have been given a second chance by the Department of Agriculture to submit the paperwork that is needed to obtain a nitrates derogation for 2023 after a relaxation of the derogation application system.

The leeway is intended to prevent derogation applicants from facing the two-year exclusion from derogation, as well as the possibility of payment penalties, for unintentional and purely administrative shortcomings.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon stated that he sees the new system as being capable of cutting down on the number of farmers excluded for issues relating to just paperwork.

“Some derogation applicants in 2022 were rejected due to a failure to submit the necessary supporting documentation,” he said at the Agricultural Consultants’ Association AGM on Thursday.

“My Department reviewed its procedures in light of the two-year rejection for what could in cases be minor administrative errors which will have no impact on water quality.

“Under the Department’s new procedure, 2023 derogation applicants that failed to lodge all necessary supporting documents are now given a two-week opportunity to lodge the required documents.

“This procedure should significantly reduce the number of farmers rejected from derogation for purely administrative issues.”

In 2023, there were over 2,660 derogation and non-derogation farmers found to have breached their stocking rate limit during Department cross-compliance checks.