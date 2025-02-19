Kerry Dairy Ireland will pay a base price of 50.9c/l, excluding VAT, for all milk supplied in January.

This price is inclusive of a base-price top-up of 2.85c/l and quality bonuses of 0.48c/l, both excluding VAT.

“Global demand outlook is good, which should provide support for prices as Europe heads into peak production,” a Kerry spokesperson said.

Dairygold and Carbery have both decided to maintain their prices for milk supplied in January.

Dairygold held its January milk price at 47.57c/l, excluding VAT, for standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. This price is inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

In addition, the January early calving bonus of 7c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid on milk from Dairygold suppliers in January, in accordance with milk quality criteria. This will increase the milk price to 54.58c/l, at standard constituents.

Cork

Carbery announced that its January base milk price will remain at 48.84c/l, excluding VAT.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 50.97c/l, excluding VAT. This price includes a 0.84c/l SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus. Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for the third month in a row paying a base price of 47.33c/l, excluding VAT, for January supplies, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.