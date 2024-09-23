Galway County has granted planning permission for the construction of a new dairy facility at Mountbellew Agricultural College (MAC).

The ‘Smart-Dairy’ system will replace the current facilities with a new suite of buildings which include a milking parlour, animal handing facility, dedicated classroom and training room, viewing gallery and canteen.

The new 1,279 sqm dairy building project has been developed by MAC in association with its partners Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and Teagasc.

Dr Edna Curley, MAC principal said the development will be a huge boost for the college.

“The new facility will provide our learners with the opportunity to study in new state-of-the art facilities, providing an immersive learning experience underpinned by sustainable farm production and performance.

“The facility will vastly improve the quality of our training, and it has been designed to ensure we maintain our ethos of strongly practical and applied programmes.”

'State of the art'

MAC is a campus of ATU and delivers programmes in Agri-Business, Agri-Engineering and Agri-Environmental with the university.

Similarly, MAC is a partner college of Teagasc and delivers the Certificate in Agriculture and Advanced Certificates in Dairy Management, Drystock Management and Mechanisation.

Teagasc director, professor Frank O’Mara said he is excited to see how the new facility will enhance learning.

“It’s important that the next generation of farmers in this region have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills in state-of-the-art facilities.”

CEO of Galway rural development, Steven Doland added that this addition to the college will also improve the local town and region.

“Mountbellew is such a dynamic place and the progress in developing training and employment opportunities are key to the wider development goals we share with Edna and her team. We warmly welcome the development and will support it in any way we can."