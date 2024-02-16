Leona Maguire and Lakeland Dairies CEO Colin Kelly at the launch of their new partnership. \ Patrick Bolger

Lakeland Dairies has announced a new brand partnership with Irish golfer, Leona Maguire, in a multi-year new agreement.

This will see Lakeland Dairies support the continued growth and success of one of the best and brightest golfers of the Ladies PGA.

The Lakeland Dairies logo will now adorn Leona’s official golf bag on all her tour events over the course of the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

CEO of Lakeland Dairies, Colin Kelly, welcomed the partnership between the co-op and Leona.

“We’re delighted to be associated with Leona, whose sporting achievements are recognised and revered by millions of golf fans, both at home and worldwide.

“There are many similarities and connections between Lakeland Dairies and Leona Maguire. We both trace our roots to Co Cavan, and we are both focused on performing at the highest levels on the global stage.

“Leona is a standout golfer in the LPGA, who will represent the best values of our 3,200 farm families, 1,400 staff and our wider community with distinction on the tour.

“Leona is one of our most iconic sports stars, who has built her career through great character, skill and competitiveness. Lakeland Dairies is also a home-grown success story, exporting over 240 high-quality products to more than 100 global markets. We’re proud to support her on her exciting journey.

“From the local stage to the global, we are both committed to driving our partnership forward. We wish Leona the best in what will be a further historic year both for her and Lakeland Dairies,” he said.

Join forces

Leona Maguire said that she believes the deal can inspire and achieve even greater heights, both on the golf course and in the world of sustainable, co-operative enterprise.

Two-time LPGA tour winner, Maguire has played her way to global golf stardom.

A record-breaking rookie as part of the victorious European Solheim Cup team in 2021, Leona carried that momentum into 2022, capturing the Drive On Championship to become the first ever Irishwoman to win on the LPGA tour.