Carbery has cut its March milk price by 1c/l, excluding VAT and bonuses, to a price of 47.84c/l. The price for standard constituents, including Future Proof and somatic cell count bonuses, is 49.59c/l, excluding VAT.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, CEO of Carbery Group Jason Hawkins says he expects milk prices to be higher in 2025 than they were in 2024.

“We reduced the price of milk for March supplies by 1c/l to get more in line with the current market conditions.

“When we look at it, we are probably still paying a little bit more than the market is returning but I don’t see milk prices falling by 5c/l or anything like that during 2025.

“[Internationally,] I can’t see where the extra milk is going to come from so the long-term outlook is positive as dairy demand keeps going up,” he said.

Tirlán decreased its milk price for the second time this year, this time by 0.95c/l to 47.17c/l, excluding VAT.

This followed on from Kerry Dairy Ireland lowering its March milk price by 0.99c/l to 49.93c/l, excluding VAT, the previous day.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said the milk price required a “re-alignment” to reflect market returns.

Other co-ops

Meanwhile, the boards of both Dairygold and Lakeland Dairies both held March milk prices.

Dairygold’s 47.57c/l milk price, excluding VAT, has remained steady since the start of 2025. This includes a 1.47c/l sustainability and quality payment. However, March payments will be the first not to include early calving bonuses.

Lakeland held its milk price for March at 46.38c/l, excluding VAT, with a 0.47c/l sustainability incentive payment.

Northern Ireland suppliers have also had their milk price held at 39.8p/l for March, including a 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment.