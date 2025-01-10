The CalfCare events are held every January and are aimed at dairy farmers and beef farmers who rear dairy-beef calves. / Donal O'Leary

Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) have announced a revised list of dates for upcoming CalfCare events.

Many of the events organised in early January have been affected by the tough icy weather, with some events being rescheduled or cancelled.

These CalfCare events are held every January and are aimed at dairy farmers and beef farmers who rear dairy-beef calves.

The focus of this year’s events will be preventing pneumonia in calves, understanding dairy and beef indices to produce quality calves, ways to utilise pain relief during the calving season and achieving optimal rumen development.

The series began on 7 January, with all events starting at 11am at a range of farms nationwide.

Tuesday 7 January – Co Donegal

Andrew McMenimen, Castlefinn, Co Donegal, Eircode: F93 YT50.

Monday 13 January – Co Tipperary

Jimmy and Kieran Cummins, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary, Eircode: E41 PW26.

Tuesday 14 January – Co Limerick

Timmy, Therese and Brendan Ryan, Newtown, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, Eircode: V94 PV2F.

Tuesday 14 January – Co Meath

Sean and Eamonn Roche, Castlerickard House, Longwood, Co Meath Eircode: A83 F896.

Wednesday 15 January – Co Donegal

Lamberton Farms, Castletown, Fahan, Co Donegal Eircode: F93 CF77.

Thursday 16 January – Co Sligo

Cathal Marren, Montiagh, Curry, Co Sligo Eircode: F91 RX3R.

Friday 17 January – Co Cork

Karl O’Shea, Angram, Drimoleague, Co Cork Eircode: P47 RD42.

Friday 17 January – Co Laois

John Comerford, Bushfield, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois Eircode: R32 X229.

Monday 20 January – Co Cork

Vivian and Evan Buttimer, Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co Cork Eircode: P85 A726.

Tuesday 21 January – Co Cavan

Leona and Philip Hayes, Aughadrumagullion, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan Eircode: H12 CX97.

Wednesday 22 January – Co Clare

Sean Hayes, Tulla, Co Clare Eircode: V95 W280.

Wednesday 22 January – Co Wexford

Frank Kennedy, Boley Upper, Cranford, Gorey, Co Wexford Eircode: Y25 R840.

Friday 24 January – Co Galway

Aidan and David Treacy, Lissanacody, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway Eircode: H53 FW98.

Monday 27 January – Co Cork

John O’Connor, Coolageela, Kanturk, Co Cork Eircode: P51 NX70.

Tuesday 28 January – Co Waterford

Richie Long, Knockaun, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford Eircode: E91 VH67.

Thursday, 30 January – Co Kerry

John Lawlor, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney, Co Kerry Eircode: V92 A260.