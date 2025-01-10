Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) have announced a revised list of dates for upcoming CalfCare events.
Many of the events organised in early January have been affected by the tough icy weather, with some events being rescheduled or cancelled.
These CalfCare events are held every January and are aimed at dairy farmers and beef farmers who rear dairy-beef calves.
The focus of this year’s events will be preventing pneumonia in calves, understanding dairy and beef indices to produce quality calves, ways to utilise pain relief during the calving season and achieving optimal rumen development.
The series began on 7 January, with all events starting at 11am at a range of farms nationwide.
Tuesday 7 January – Co Donegal
Andrew McMenimen, Castlefinn, Co Donegal, Eircode: F93 YT50.
Monday 13 January – Co Tipperary
Jimmy and Kieran Cummins, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary, Eircode: E41 PW26.
Tuesday 14 January – Co Limerick
Timmy, Therese and Brendan Ryan, Newtown, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, Eircode: V94 PV2F.
Tuesday 14 January – Co Meath
Sean and Eamonn Roche, Castlerickard House, Longwood, Co Meath Eircode: A83 F896.
Wednesday 15 January – Co Donegal
Lamberton Farms, Castletown, Fahan, Co Donegal Eircode: F93 CF77.
Thursday 16 January – Co Sligo
Cathal Marren, Montiagh, Curry, Co Sligo Eircode: F91 RX3R.
Friday 17 January – Co Cork
Karl O’Shea, Angram, Drimoleague, Co Cork Eircode: P47 RD42.
Friday 17 January – Co Laois
John Comerford, Bushfield, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois Eircode: R32 X229.
Monday 20 January – Co Cork
Vivian and Evan Buttimer, Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co Cork Eircode: P85 A726.
Tuesday 21 January – Co Cavan
Leona and Philip Hayes, Aughadrumagullion, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan Eircode: H12 CX97.
Wednesday 22 January – Co Clare
Sean Hayes, Tulla, Co Clare Eircode: V95 W280.
Wednesday 22 January – Co Wexford
Frank Kennedy, Boley Upper, Cranford, Gorey, Co Wexford Eircode: Y25 R840.
Friday 24 January – Co Galway
Aidan and David Treacy, Lissanacody, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway Eircode: H53 FW98.
Monday 27 January – Co Cork
John O’Connor, Coolageela, Kanturk, Co Cork Eircode: P51 NX70.
Tuesday 28 January – Co Waterford
Richie Long, Knockaun, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford Eircode: E91 VH67.
Thursday, 30 January – Co Kerry
John Lawlor, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney, Co Kerry Eircode: V92 A260.
SHARING OPTIONS: