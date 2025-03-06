A new tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme III (TAMS) targeted at assisting farmers in dealing with the impact of storm Éowyn will open on Saturday.

Eligible investments in this tranche will be limited to generators, fencing, woodchippers and mulchers.

Even though the investment item heading for generators references just PTO generators, all generators, including standalone ones, will be TAMS-eligible under this tranche.

The tranche will remain open for three weeks and close on 28 March, with TAMS III to reopen to applications unrelated to these items after the mini tranche closes.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced the detail of the new tranche on Thursday.

“Considering the recent power outages arising from storm damage, I have reviewed the scope of generators supported by TAMS to include all generators, irrespective of the drive mechanism,” the Minister said.

“While these generators are included as an investment item under the Dairy Equipment Scheme, the investment is open to all farmers who declare the minimum eligibility requirement of five hectares under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) Scheme in the year of application, or preceding year.

“There is no requirement to be milking cows to be eligible for backup generators under the scheme,” he clarified.

Generator grant aid

Farming organisations had called for the inclusion of standalone generators in TAMS III after thousands of farmers were left without power, in many cases for weeks, in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

However, the inclusion of petrol and diesel generators may not see farmers receiving 40% of the generator’s value in grant aid (or at 60% in the case of young, organic or female farmers).

Speaking at the Agricultural Consultants’ Association (ACA) AGM on Thursday, Department official Kevin McGeever said that generator reference costs will be based off PTO generators, irrespective of generator type.

“I understand that a diesel generator costs €2,000 to €3,000 more than a PTO one. The reference costs will be more tailored to PTO generators,” McGeever said.

When pushed by advisers, he recognised that this will mean an “effective grant aid” of 20% to 25% of a standalone generator on a 40% grant aid application.

The processing of applications will see the mini tranche fast-tracked over tranche six, which will close on Friday.

This means that some farmers who submitted applications under tranche six for generators, fencing or mulchers/chippers may receive quicker approval and payment if they submit a new application before the 28 March deadline.

Tranche five

Seperately, Minister Heydon announced that all eligible applications submitted under tranche five of TAMS will receive approval.