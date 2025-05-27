At the launch of Moorepark'25: Teagasc's Liam Woulfe; Minister of State with special responsibility for research Noel Grealish; Teagasc director Prof Frank O'Mara; Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon; FBD Trust chair Michael Berkery; and Maureen O'Meara, FBD. \ O'Gorman Photography

Teagasc has released the details of its 2025 Moorepark dairy open day, which will take place in July.

The theme of the event, sponsored by FBD Insurance with support from Ornua and Allied Irish Bank, is ‘Innovating for the Future’.

Gates will open at 8.30am on Wednesday 2 July and the event will close at 5pm.

Teagasc director Professor Frank O'Mara said it is important that time is taken to reflect and plan for the next phase of development for the Irish dairy industry.

“The industry must continue to align with EU and national policy objectives, with a particular focus on lowering carbon emissions, enhancing animal welfare, improving water and air quality and enhancing biodiversity,” he said.

“At the same time, dairy farms must generate financially rewarding career opportunities with a favourable work-life balance.”

Demonstrations

Demonstrations and workshops on grazing management, reseeding, low emissions slurry spreading, fertiliser type, white clover swards, calibration of fertiliser spreaders, farm infrastructure, manure storage options, body condition scoring, milk quality, calf rearing, genetics and health and safety will take place throughout the day.

There will be a particular focus on TB and TB control at farm level demonstrated on the day.

Discussion forums at the open day will take place around cost control and growth opportunities for dairy farm businesses, from a national and international perspective.

A number of topics will be discussed at the Ornua forum area, including market updates and milk quality, as well as an industry forum to discuss future challenges and opportunities for the industry as a whole

FBD Trust chair Michael Berkery said knowledge sharing around best practise and new technologies is critical to empower dairy farmers to build sustainable businesses for the future.

“We recognise the vital role events like the open day play in fostering knowledge, innovation and collaboration within the farming community.

Pictured at the launch of Moorepark'25: Prof Laurence Shalloo, Teagasc head of the animal and grassland research and innovation programme; Jeanne Kelly, Ornua; Dave Fitzgerald, Ornua; Noel Grealish, Minister of State with special responsibility for research; Liam Woulfe, Teagasc; Martin Heydon, Minister for Agriculture; Michael Berkery, chair FBD Trust; Maureen O'Meara, FBD; Donal Whelton, AIB; Dr Emer Kennedy, Teagasc senior research officer, Prof Frank O'Mara, director Teagasc; and Prof Pat Dillon, Teagasc director of research. \ O'Gorman Photography

“The Moorepark open day provides an invaluable opportunity for farmers and industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas and explore the latest advancements in dairy production, all while shaping the future of Irish agriculture.”

Other details

A comprehensive booklet will be provided to all visitors. Admission and parking are free, with no booking necessary.

Head of the animal and grassland research and innovation programme Prof Laurence Shalloo said: "Dairy farms and dairy farming are consistently one of the most profitable agricultural enterprises reported by the Teagasc national farm survey,” he added.

“A strong recovery in family farm income occurred in 2024 following a very challenging year in 2023. A strong performance is expected in 2025, with to date a favourable spring, strong milk prices, as well as strong cull cow and calf prices.

“The dairy industry has a consistent track record of innovation in areas, for example around the uptake of the EBI, the uptake of white and red clover at farm level, the use of sexed semen and the use of high-DBI bulls to increase the beef merit of non-replacement dairy calves from the dairy herd.

"This level of innovation and technology adoption will be key to addressing the challenges of cost control, generational renewal, improved water quality and lowering greenhouse gas emissions as the industry moves forward.”

